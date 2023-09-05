Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns
Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7
As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems
Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
India to become green fuel destination for shipping sector: R K Singh
Inflation to remain elevated in near-term, govt policies to prevent it: S&P
Indian sugar production concerns drive local prices to 6-year high
Services PMI slows down in Aug as sales wane off despite record exports
Non-tariff barrier removal in G20 nations to boost India's alcohol export