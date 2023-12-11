Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Ahead of India-Asean FTA review: Industry flags spike in import of 38 items

Import of as many as 38 items from Asean members sees a sharp surge in H1FY24

Trade talks
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is gearing up for a review of the 13-year-old trade pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) against the backdrop of a surge in the import of as many as 38 items, including laptops, IT hardware, telecom equipment, and stainless steel products, during the first six months of the current financial year.

The spike in imports was witnessed mainly from countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.

The 10-member Asean grouping also includes Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. The India-Asean free trade agreement (FTA) was signed in August 2009, and the deal came into force 2010 onwards.

Also Read

PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy'

PM Modi proposes economic corridor between Asean & Europe through India

India, Asean to conclude review of existing free-trade agreement by 2025

Rajasthan trade body eyes business opportunities in the Asean region

LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Delhi after attending Asean-India Summit

Union minister Piyush Goyal to chair Board of Trade meeting on Dec 17

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

Street remains optimistic about further gains in oil-marketing companies

'India planning to move from WPI to PPI in future like most G20 nations'

Input tax refunds under GST: 'HC's IndianOil ruling to benefit all firms'

Topics : ASEAN India trade India-Asean trade Free trade pact

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon