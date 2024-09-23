AI likely to draw up initial list for internship scheme in October

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they said.

Following this, a “neutral panel” consisting of both government and industry representatives will select a pool of applicants that the companies can then choose from, sources said.

“Whether we need to have one or multiple panels is still to be decided given the volume of applications that the scheme may attract,” the source said.

The MCA is finalising the list of