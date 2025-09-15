Billionaires battle to dominate India's mega energy transition: Bernstein

India’s richest tycoons, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are racing to turn barren salt flats in Gujarat’s Kutch desert into the backbone of India’s biggest green power push, with Bernstein Research dubbing it the “Reign of Kutch” in a report on Monday.

Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Group each hold roughly 500,000 acres in the region — enough to generate more than 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity per group, equivalent to the total installed power capacity of Japan. But the strategies of the two billionaires reflect contrasting corporate approaches, according to the report dated September 15.

Ambani,