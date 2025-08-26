Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Apparel makers urge govt to fix 5% GST on all garments, end duty issues

Apparel makers urge govt to fix 5% GST on all garments, end duty issues

The apparel industry has sought a flat 5% GST across all garments to prevent under-invoicing, grey market activity, and inverted duty structure under the proposed GST reforms

Cloths, mall
premium

This demand follows the Prime Minister’s Independence Day announcement of GST reforms as a Diwali gift to ease the tax burden on the common man

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Clothing manufacturers have asked the government to bring all garments, across all price points, under the 5 per cent GST slab.
 
Currently, garments priced below Rs 1,000 fall under the 5 per cent slab, while those above Rs 1,000 are taxed at 12 per cent.
 
The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said that if certain categories were to fall under the 18 per cent slab, it would be disastrous for the industry.
 
The note also stated that if GST slabs are higher for the apparel industry, manufacturers would be encouraged to lower the quality of their products and reduce
Topics : Apparel industry GST clothes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon