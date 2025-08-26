Apparel makers urge govt to fix 5% GST on all garments, end duty issues

Clothing manufacturers have asked the government to bring all garments, across all price points, under the 5 per cent GST slab.

Currently, garments priced below Rs 1,000 fall under the 5 per cent slab, while those above Rs 1,000 are taxed at 12 per cent.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said that if certain categories were to fall under the 18 per cent slab, it would be disastrous for the industry.

The note also stated that if GST slabs are higher for the apparel industry, manufacturers would be encouraged to lower the quality of their products and reduce