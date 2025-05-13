Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amid India-Pak tension, apple growers demand ban on imports from Turkey

Amid India-Pak tension, apple growers demand ban on imports from Turkey

Turkey's perceived alignment with Pakistan during the recent border conflict has led Indian apple growers to urge a halt in horticultural imports from the country

The Horticulture Forum is a joint platform representing apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Apple growers from India are planning to approach Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with a request to stop imports of apples from Turkey, which was seen as complicit with Pakistan during the recent border conflict.
 
India annually imports around 300,000–500,000 tonnes of apples from nearly 40 countries, and Turkey is among the key exporters.
 
In 2023–24, India imported around 160,000 tonnes of apples from Turkey — the highest ever quantity, according to trade sources.
 
“Turkey’s role in the recent India–Pakistan conflict has been inimical to India, which is why we have decided to request the government to stop all horticulture imports from that country,” Harish Chauhan, convenor of the Hill State Horticulture Forum and Himachal Pradesh Kisan Samyukta Manch, told Business Standard.
 
 
Chauhan added that imports of other horticultural crops from Turkey — such as cherries and other fruits — should also be banned with immediate effect.
 
India imported record quantities of apples in 2023–24 due to damage to the domestic crop in both Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, caused by untimely rains, floods, and pest attacks.
 
The Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh contribute more than 80 per cent of the total consumption of around 2.4–2.5 million tonnes of apples in India. The country is the world’s fifth-largest apple producer.
 
Himachal Pradesh typically produces around 3.5–4.5 crore boxes of apples annually (one box contains 24–28 kilograms, depending on apple size). In India, apple trees begin flowering around April and usually bear fruit within 100–110 days.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

