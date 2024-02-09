Army marches slowly to modernisation as Air Force, Navy lead in spending

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

The Indian Army’s effort to modernise for the 21st century may be going slower than with the Navy or the Air Force. The capital outlay for the Army grew at a compound annual growth rate of 4 per cent in the last five years. That is less than half the growth rate of the total capital outlay on defence services overall (chart 1).

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

