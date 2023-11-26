Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Statsguru: 6 charts show the clock is ticking on achieving climate goals

As the world races against the climate clock, COP28 has its task cut out

Climate Change
Premium

Anoushka Sawhney
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delegates from across the world are coming together this week for the international climate summit, the Conference of Parties, or COP28. The high-profile meeting in Dubai from November 30 aims to take stock of progress made on dealing with the challenges of climate change.

India, China and the United States were together responsible for half the global emissions in 2022. Fossil carbon emissions in India have increased by 54.4 per cent between 2010 and 2022, faster than other countries, the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research shows. Globally, they rose 14 per cent (chart 1).

Also Read

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

TMS Ep553: Mumbai choking, carbon footprint, markets, white hydrogen

How carbon emissions accounting helps in achieving net zero targets

The net-zero approach of major exchanges to trade in carbon credits

Dark underbelly of carbon trade

A climate crucible: The stage is set for a heated COP28 summit in Dubai

Tariff tussle: UK delegation reaches out to Siam to quell FTA doubts

PM pitches for UPI transactions, urges people to hold weddings in India

Increase in milk, egg, meat production in 2022-23; wool output in negative

Opaque WTO dispute talks a concern for India, South Africa, and Egypt

Topics : Climate Change Carbon emissions Fossil fuel

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon