Statsguru: 6 charts show the clock is ticking on achieving climate goals

Delegates from across the world are coming together this week for the international climate summit, the Conference of Parties, or COP28. The high-profile meeting in Dubai from November 30 aims to take stock of progress made on dealing with the challenges of climate change.

India, China and the United States were together responsible for half the global emissions in 2022. Fossil carbon emissions in India have increased by 54.4 per cent between 2010 and 2022, faster than other countries, the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research shows. Globally, they rose 14 per cent (chart 1).



