Asean FTA review: India may discuss non-tariff barriers in TPF meet with US

India may take up the issue of non-tariff barriers resulting in a market access issue with the United States (US) in the upcoming meeting of the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) between both the nations, people aware of the matter said.

Preparations have begun for the annual meeting, scheduled for January 13-14 in New Delhi. Here, both sides hope to strengthen bilateral relations, resolve trade and investment issues and identify further areas for engagement.

Agriculture products, including fruits such as mango, grapes and pomegranate, are one of the focus areas for both the nations as time and again exporters from both