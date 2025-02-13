Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Trump-Modi meet eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets were headed for a flat start with a positive bias on Thursday, amid mixed global cues and a lower retail inflation reading for January in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 13, 2025: Macroeconomic data, including a lower January month retail inflation and industrial production reading in India and the higher-than-expected inflation print in the US, along with mixed global cues, Dececmber quarter results from Indian firms, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is likely to drive markets today.
Investors will also be keeping tabs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with US President Donald Trump, after he assumed charge for his second term. READ MORE
In that background, at 8:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,139, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close, at 23,123.85.
FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,969.30 crore on Wednesday, February 12, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 5,929.24 in the previous trading session.
Further, the behaviour of retail investors in the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the Indian stock market, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said in a note. The report revealed a concerning trend that retail investors have consistently underperformed than broader market indices, often buying in at higher market levels. READ MORE
In the mainline section of the primary markets, meanwhile, Ajax Engineering IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised today, while Hexaware Technologies IPO will have Day 2 of its subscription window.
In the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will list on the bourses, and Chandan Healthcare IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised. Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO and PS Raj Steels IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window, while the subscription windows for Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will open today.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global financial markets have experienced volatility in recent weeks as they brace for tougher tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, mentioned in a video interview with Puneet Wadhwa that he has divested from nearly every stock market worldwide.
However, if the Indian markets were to see further correction and investors become more depressed, worried, and despondent, he might consider buying Indian stocks. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Highlighting the Chinese market's declining appeal among investors despite a recent rebound, MSCI Inc. further reduced the number of Chinese stocks in its global benchmarks.
The index compiler will remove 20 stocks from the MSCI China Index, following more than 200 removals last year. Eight new constituents will be added. These changes, effective after the close on Feb. 28, will also apply to the MSCI All Country World Index. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes attracted net inflows of Rs 39,688 crore in January, despite a sharp market selloff. Although the inflows were slightly lower—down 3.6 per cent compared to December—they remained 21 per cent above the average monthly inflows for the calendar year 2024.
Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore, followed by smallcap funds at Rs 5,721 crore, and flexicap funds at Rs 5,698 crore. Notably, inflows into smallcap funds increased by 22 per cent month-on-month, despite a considerable decline in that segment. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says lower interest rates would go hand-in-hand with tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, President Donald Trump asserted that interest rates should be lowered, aligning with his upcoming tariffs, despite economists' predictions that tariffs would fuel inflation and delay rate cuts.
Earlier, on Monday, Trump significantly increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25 per cent "without exceptions or exemptions." This move aims to support struggling industries in the United States but carries the risk of igniting a trade war. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync
Stock Market LIVE Updates: During the three-month period, 766 NSE-listed companies in which Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) increased their stakes saw an average gain of 1.9 per cent. In contrast, 871 companies where overseas funds reduced their holdings experienced an average decline of 8.2 per cent, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase.
Retail investors, however, were not in sync. In the 1,081 companies where they raised their stakes, there was an average decline of 7 per cent. READ MORE
8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors hold key to market direction: Kotak Institutional Equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors' behaviour in the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the Indian stock market, according to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
The report by KIE revealed a concerning trend: retail investors have consistently underperformed compared to broader market indices, often buying in at higher market levels.
Additionally, the report highlights the significant role that retail investors have played in supporting the market, particularly through direct stock purchases and investments in domestic institutional investors (DIIs). READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 13, 2025: Honasa, ITI, Godrej Ind, Muthoot Finance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto components major Bharat Forge reported a 16.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 212.78 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 254.45 crore a year ago. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets remained volatile after five consecutive days of decline, ultimately ending flat amid mixed signals. The session began on a weak note, but a gradual recovery in select heavyweight stocks helped trim losses throughout the day. Consequently, the Nifty index closed at 23,045.25.
On the technical front, Nifty rebounded after testing its January low of around 22,800. Sustaining above this level could offer some relief. However, the broader trend remains negative unless a clear reversal pattern emerges. Given the current scenario, traders should exercise caution and continue with a hedged approach. READ MORE
8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | CMP 1,351 | SL 1,310 | TGT 1,430
The stock price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone and holding above its 200 DEMA on the daily chart. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications. READ MORE
8:06 AM
India's stock markets are expected to open flat with a slight positive bias, as indicated by GIFT Nifty trends. At 8:03 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up around 10 points at 23,132 levels. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Modi-Trump meet; inflation; Nifty weekly F&O; Ajax allotment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic stock markets today will respond to the latest consumer inflation data from India and the US, released after Wednesday's trading hours. Additionally, they will monitor the meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, foreign investors' trade setup, the weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and ongoing discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
India's stock markets are expected to open flat with a slight positive bias, as indicated by GIFT Nifty trends. At 8:03 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up around 10 points at 23,132 levels. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent while the Topix climbed 0.91 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.03 per cent higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq traded 0.41 per cent higher.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.28 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.31 per cent while mainland China’s CSI 300 traded marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region diverged from the lower close on Wall Street overnight, to trade mostly higher on Thursday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent while the Topix climbed 0.91 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.03 per cent higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq traded 0.41 per cent higher.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.28 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.31 per cent while mainland China’s CSI 300 traded marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.
7:53 AM
The broad market index, S&P 500 slipped 0.27 per cent to end at 6,051.97, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 225.09 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 44,368.56. The Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a gain of 0.03 per cent to close at 19,649.95.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets mixed on higher-than-expected retail inflation reading
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed on a mixed note overnight, following a higher- than-expected retail inflation reading for January at 0.5 per cent.
The broad market index, S&P 500 slipped 0.27 per cent to end at 6,051.97, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 225.09 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 44,368.56. The Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a gain of 0.03 per cent to close at 19,649.95.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
