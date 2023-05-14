India's exports to Asia, Africa shrink in FY23, drag down overall growth

“Japan and South Korea have become cautious in importing such products from India as India imports l

According to disaggregated data released by the Commerce Department, the dip in exports to North East Asia comprising China (-27.9 per cent), Hong Kong (-9.9 per cent), South Korea (-17.7 per cent), Japan (-11.5 per cent) pared down India’s overall exports growth. While China's zero-Covid policy for the most part of FY23 reduced demand for Indian goods, Japan and South Korea slashed imports of diamonds and petroleum products from India, which sourced such items from sanction-hit Russia.