Banking liquidity falls in deficit due to currency leakage, GST outflows

Banking system liquidity fell into deficit mode in the current week after a month, since September 24, due to currency leakage amid the festive season and GST outflows. Foreign exchange market participants said that increased intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales further weighed on system liquidity.

The net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for four consecutive days. The system liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 2,645 crore on Thursday, the latest data by the RBI showed.

Currency in circulation typically rises during the festive season, leading to reduced liquidity