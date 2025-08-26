Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to push FTA talks with EU in September

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to push FTA talks with EU in September

Finalising a trade deal with the trade bloc has been a key priority for New Delhi, and it has now become even more critical

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary
premium

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal will be heading to Brussels early next month to take stock and give a push to free trade agreement (FTA) talks between India and the European Union (EU).
 
Barthwal is expected to travel to Brussels, as early as next week, even before the 13th round of negotiations that will take place in New Delhi on the week starting September 8, a person aware of the matter said.
 
Since the conclusion of the previous round on July 11, in the interim, both sides have been holding meetings over all the broad key issues pertaining to the proposed
Topics : Brussels Indo-EU trade EU trade pact European Union
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon