Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to push FTA talks with EU in September

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal will be heading to Brussels early next month to take stock and give a push to free trade agreement (FTA) talks between India and the European Union (EU).

Barthwal is expected to travel to Brussels, as early as next week, even before the 13th round of negotiations that will take place in New Delhi on the week starting September 8, a person aware of the matter said.

Since the conclusion of the previous round on July 11, in the interim, both sides have been holding meetings over all the broad key issues pertaining to the proposed