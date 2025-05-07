Bombay HC grants interim relief in GST dispute over development rights

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to landowners challenging the levy of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on development rights under revenue-sharing agreements. The court’s decision, delivered on April 29, temporarily restrains tax authorities from enforcing a contested order issued on January 27, 2025, and raises critical questions about the classification of such transactions under GST laws.

Development rights under a revenue-sharing model refer to agreements where a landowner allows a developer to construct on their land, and instead of receiving a fixed payment or area, the landowner gets a pre-agreed