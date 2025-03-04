Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Bombay High Court to decide GST rate on donuts and bakery products

Bombay High Court to decide GST rate on donuts and bakery products

The court also allowed the petitioner to seek a stay in case it receives any recovery notice from the revenue department

Bakery
Premium

(Adobe stock photo)

Monika Yadav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a case that could decide whether donut and bakery chains should be categorised as restaurant services paying 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST) or bakery products sold by these outlets that should cough up 18 per cent GST, the Bombay High Court has said that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner and the parent company of Mad Over Donuts — Himesh Foods Pvt Ltd.
 
The court on Monday also allowed the petitioner to seek a stay in case it receives any recovery notice from the revenue department.
 
"The petitioner is always free to approach
Topics : GST Bombay High Court Baking sector merger Anmol Bakers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon