Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / BS@50: These 50 data points trace India's journey through past 5 decades

BS@50: These 50 data points trace India's journey through past 5 decades

From trade numbers to consumption growth, Business Standard explains India's journey through 50 data points

Indian flag
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Anoushka SawhneyAshli VargheseSamreen Wani
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In 1974-75, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at Rs 11.5 trillion and has now increased to Rs 173.8 trillion, making India the fifth-largest economy in the world.

The growth in the economy came at a price. As India liberalised its trade policies, its import numbers grew rapidly, leading to the rupee deteriorating against the dollar from 7.95 in 1974-75 to 82.79 in 2024.

The country’s import cover of foreign exchange reserves was 2.9 months in 1974-75 and further dipped during the Gulf War in 1990. However, after recovering from that shock, it currently stands at

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon