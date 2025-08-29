BS Infra Summit: Fossil fuels can't be eliminated, say industry experts

As various nations grapple with energy transition and climate commitments, India’s challenge is similar. The country relies on fossil fuels for more than 80 per cent of its energy supply, so the shift to green sources cannot jeopardise economic growth. Policymakers, industry leaders and energy experts discussed India’s options during a panel discussion at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi.

Alok Kumar, former secretary in the Ministry of Power, set the tone by acknowledging the centrality of fossil fuels in India’s energy system. “Fossil fuels are the backbone of our energy security today, not only in India but