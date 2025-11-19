Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BS Samriddhi 2025: Uttar Pradesh eyes ₹63K crore excise haul in FY26

Bootlegging curbed, compliance up, liquor industry growing 13-14% annually: State excise min

Nitin Agarwal, MoS (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Uttar Pradesh
Nitin Agarwal, MoS (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Uttar Pradesh

BS Reporter Lucknow
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) revenue from excise has risen to nearly 4x what it was eight and a half years ago under the Yogi Adityanath government — from a little over ₹14,000 crore in 2016–17 to ₹52,573 crore in 2024-25 — and is on track to reach almost ₹63,000 crore by the end of the current financial year (2025-26), Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agrawal said on Wednesday. 
Delivering the inaugural address at the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, Agrawal credited the department’s revenue surge to improvements in UP’s law and order. He said the
