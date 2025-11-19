BS Samriddhi 2025: Uttar Pradesh eyes ₹63K crore excise haul in FY26

Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) revenue from excise has risen to nearly 4x what it was eight and a half years ago under the Yogi Adityanath government — from a little over ₹14,000 crore in 2016–17 to ₹52,573 crore in 2024-25 — and is on track to reach almost ₹63,000 crore by the end of the current financial year (2025-26), Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, Agrawal credited the department’s revenue surge to improvements in UP’s law and order. He said the