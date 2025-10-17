Bullion over bling: Dhanteras buyers rush for coins, bars as gold soars

Rising gold prices may have dented fresh jewellery sales, but customers are still thronging jewellery stores despite record highs in gold and silver prices, looking to buy coins and bars ahead of Dhanteras.

In Mumbai’s bustling jewellery district, stores are packed, with many customers coming in to buy or book gold and silver coins and bars as both festival and investment purchases. The same trend is visible in Delhi’s Dariba Kalan market. But while footfall remains strong, the quantities being purchased have clearly shrunk.

In Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar, one Manisha Gajani booked 5 grams of gold to collect on Dhanteras.