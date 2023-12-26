Sensex (    %)
                        
California walnut imports witness sharp uptick after India's tariff removal

Currently, Chile is the largest exporter of walnuts to India at 75.3 per cent share in FY23 from 29.7 per cent share in FY18

California walnuts are harvested from September to November and are shipped year-round

Meraj Bhat New Delhi
Dec 26 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

The California walnuts shipped from the US to India have seen a sharp uptick with imports more than doubling from September to November as against the same period last year after New Delhi removed its retaliatory customs tariffs on the key dry fruit.

Two days ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10, India dropped its additional customs duties on about half a dozen US goods that were imposed in 2019 in response to the US raising tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products coming from India. During PM Narendra

import trade India economy tariffs

Dec 26 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

