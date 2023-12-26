California walnut imports witness sharp uptick after India's tariff removal

The California walnuts shipped from the US to India have seen a sharp uptick with imports more than doubling from September to November as against the same period last year after New Delhi removed its retaliatory customs tariffs on the key dry fruit.

Two days ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10, India dropped its additional customs duties on about half a dozen US goods that were imposed in 2019 in response to the US raising tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products coming from India. During PM Narendra