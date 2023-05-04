close

Centre's capex support to states: Rs 82,000 crore utilised in FY23

The Centre has provided 50-year, interest-free loans to states to augment their capital expenditure requirements in the past three Budgets

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Of the Rs 1 trillion that the Centre provided in long-term loans to states for capital expenditure in the previous fiscal year (2022-23), the latter have availed of Rs 82,000 crore, leaving Rs 18,000 crore unutilised, Business Standard has learnt.
Officials say many states don’t have as much capacity to implement capital intensive, long-gestation projects as the Centre does. Among the larger states, West Bengal has been the biggest laggard, while Uttar Pradesh could not utilise the entire amount it was entitled to, along with some states in the Northeast.
“In our Revised Estimates for FY23, we had estimated that Rs 78,000 crore would be disbursed out of Rs 1 trillion. As of March 31 (end of FY23), Rs 82,000 crore had been taken by states,” a senior government official said.
Topics : Capital Expenditure Capex

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

