Home / Economy / News / CBDT plans nationwide outreach ahead of new Income Tax Act rollout

CBDT plans nationwide outreach ahead of new Income Tax Act rollout

The Income Tax Act, 2025, which replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, is a complete overhaul of India's direct tax framework

Representative image of a chartered accountant
This relief applies to entities such as companies, firms, and professionals whose accounts are subject to audit under the Income-tax Act or any other law. The CBDT said a formal notification giving effect to the revised deadlines will be issued separately. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing income-tax returns for the assessment year (AY) 2025–26 to December 10, 2025, for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961.
 
The earlier deadline for such assessees was October 31, 2025.
 
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CBDT said the decision was taken under sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the Act in respect of assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to that section.
 
The board has also extended the due date for furnishing the tax audit
Topics : Income tax CBDT Finance Ministry
