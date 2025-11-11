CBDT plans nationwide outreach ahead of new Income Tax Act rollout

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing income-tax returns for the assessment year (AY) 2025–26 to December 10, 2025, for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The earlier deadline for such assessees was October 31, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CBDT said the decision was taken under sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the Act in respect of assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to that section.

The board has also extended the due date for furnishing the tax audit