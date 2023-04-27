close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

Targets adding 10% new filers in FY24, raising base to about 86 million

Shrimi Choudhary
tax
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its plan to broaden the tax base, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) may tighten the noose on high-value spenders such as those going on extravagant foreign travels, paying excessively high electricity bills, purchasing designer clothes, taking service from fertility clinics, etc. The aim is to widen the taxpayer base by 10 per cent to about 86 million in FY24.
“An elaborate central action plan is in the works on tax-broadening measures such as scrutinising statements on specified financial transactions by reporting entities in the case of high-value purchases, tightening the organised collection of data from various agencies and third parties, and proper checks on statements on tax deducted at source/tax collected at source by certain entities, among others,” a government official told Business Standard.
High-value transactions came under the tax net after demonetisation, with the tax department, through d
Or

Also Read

CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region

CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration

CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

India, Germany sign agreement on setting up quality infrastructure

Topics : tax CBDT Central Board of Direct Taxes

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Premium

Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

Janaina Tewaney Mencomo
4 min read
Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

IFSC
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

IFSC
3 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read
Premium

Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

Janaina Tewaney Mencomo
4 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon