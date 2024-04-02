Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CCI gets revenue department staff for NAA cases for six more months

The authority was established for an initial period of two years to ensure that the benefits of reduction in the GST rates and input tax credits are passed on to the consumers

tax, revenue department
Premium

Representational Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Revenue has extended the tenure of staff loaned to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to handle cases of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) for an additional six months, according to sources. This extension is the third granted by the revenue department.

The CCI can utilise the staff until September 31, 2024. The mandate of the NAA, originally set up under the Central Goods and Service Act in December 2017, was transferred to the CCI in December 2022.

The authority was established for an initial two-year period to ensure that the benefits of reduced Goods and Services

Also Read

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

Delhi HC upholds validity of anti-profiteering provisions under GST

SC issues notice to central govt on GST anti-profiteering provisions

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

India's FY24 defence exports jump record 32.5%, touch Rs 21,083 crore

Over 80 million people worked under MGNREGA in FY24, shows data

Odisha registers 10.73% increase in gross GST collection during FY24

Lower inequality amid slower growth: A mixed bag

GST collections hit Rs 1.78 trillion in March, the second highest ever

Topics : CCI NAA revenue department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon