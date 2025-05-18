Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

The antitrust watchdog has been concerned over private companies taking advantage of lack of such checks in the systems to form cartels while bidding for public procurement tenders

Competition commission of India, CCI
Premium

The diagnostic tools will provide a list of red flags to procurement officers that suggest the possibility of cartelisation.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is coming up with a set of latest diagnostic tools for public sector undertakings to keep a check on cartelisation in public procurement, according to sources. The move comes in light of the reforms ushered by the new Competition Amendment Act. 
The toolkit, meant to be used by public procurement officers, would be launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday along with FAQs on combinations to cover topics such as deal value threshold, substantive India operations among other things. 
“Nearly 30 per cent of GDP is spent on government procurement. Bidders often form
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Competition Commission of India CCI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon