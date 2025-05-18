CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is coming up with a set of latest diagnostic tools for public sector undertakings to keep a check on cartelisation in public procurement, according to sources. The move comes in light of the reforms ushered by the new Competition Amendment Act.

The toolkit, meant to be used by public procurement officers, would be launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday along with FAQs on combinations to cover topics such as deal value threshold, substantive India operations among other things.

“Nearly 30 per cent of GDP is spent on government procurement. Bidders often form