Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

An official said representations were still being made requesting the extension, which was the reason the ministry chose to do so.

In a letter dated May 4, a copy of which Business Standard has reviewed, the highways ministry extended by a year the measures that were earlier applicable till March 31, 2023. The relaxations, first introduced in June 2020 and modified routinely subsequently, include monthly payments to road contractors for the work they have completed, waivers in delivery obligations, and more.