Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended liquidity-related Covid-19 relief measures for highway contractors for another year, even as experts have aired concerns over non-serious players entering the market through these measures.
In a letter dated May 4, a copy of which Business Standard has reviewed, the highways ministry extended by a year the measures that were earlier applicable till March 31, 2023. The relaxations, first introduced in June 2020 and modified routinely subsequently, include monthly payments to road contractors for the work they have completed, waivers in delivery obligations, and more.
An official said representations were still being made requesting the extension, which was the reason the ministry chose to do so.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or