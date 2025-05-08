Centre closely monitoring food prices amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid border tensions with Pakistan, the government is keeping a close watch on prices of essential commodities and may hold regular deliberations with supply chain stakeholders to ensure that no hoarding takes place.

The government won’t hesitate to invoke the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to check speculative activities, hoarding and black marketing, a senior official said.

The Act empowers the government to regulate the production, supply and distribution of commodities it declares ‘essential ‘in order to make them available to consumers at fair prices.

“We have directed the required officials to keep a watch on prices. We may