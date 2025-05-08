Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre closely monitoring food prices amid India-Pakistan tensions

Centre closely monitoring food prices amid India-Pakistan tensions

The government won't hesitate to invoke the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to check speculative activities, hoarding and black marketing, a senior official said

The CPI-based inflation rate dropped to 3.34 per cent in March 2025, which was the lowest level since August 2019.

Akshara SrivastavaSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Amid border tensions with Pakistan, the government is keeping a close watch on prices of essential commodities and may hold regular deliberations with supply chain stakeholders to ensure that no hoarding takes place.
 
The government won’t hesitate to invoke the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to check speculative activities, hoarding and black marketing, a senior official said.
 
The Act empowers the government to regulate the production, supply and distribution of commodities it declares ‘essential ‘in order to make them available to consumers at fair prices.
 
“We have directed the required officials to keep a watch on prices. We may
Topics : central government India-Pakistan conflict food prices Supply chain Inflation rise

