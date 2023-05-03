close

Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

Centre refocusing on 15% methanol-blended petrol strategy under NITI Aayog's national plan

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Methanol
Methanol is especially in focus for retail cooking use, partially replacing LPG, kerosene and wood charcoal

4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
The Centre may tone down or even shelve its plan to export methanol to Bangladesh, as the government refocuses its strategy around the alternative fuel. Promising results on research into methanol-based petrol production at scale is the latest trigger behind the move.
State-run Oil India (OIL) is running ‘advanced-level’ tests, and the results are promising, officials told Business Standard.
Growing internal demand projections and increasing consumer appetite for newer alternative fuels have prompted the government to again consider methanol as a credible plant-based fuel, they added.
Topics : India-Bangladesh Bangladesh

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

