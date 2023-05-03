Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

The Centre may tone down or even shelve its plan to export methanol to Bangladesh, as the government refocuses its strategy around the alternative fuel. Promising results on research into methanol-based petrol production at scale is the latest trigger behind the move.
State-run Oil India (OIL) is running ‘advanced-level’ tests, and the results are promising, officials told Business Standard.
Growing internal demand projections and increasing consumer appetite for newer alternative fuels have prompted the government to again consider methanol as a credible plant-based fuel, they added.
