Centre may moderate FY25 disinvestment target amid limited asset sales

The Centre could further moderate its disinvestment target for 2024-25 (FY25), as it does not expect large receipts from asset sales — except some ongoing strategic stake sales, including in IDBI Bank, which could spill into next financial year.

"We are still evaluating the Budget estimates for FY25. However, new big-ticket asset sales are unlikely. The focus will be on completing the ongoing deals," said a government source privy to the discussion who did not wish to be named. Global uncertainties