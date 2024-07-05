Business Standard
Centre plans to push for more renewable energy connectivity in states

As more transmission projects come at the intra-state level, the Centre is hoping it will bolster private investment in state power infrastructure

renewable energy
Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

With the dual purpose of enhancing power transmission infrastructure in states and boosting renewable energy (RE) connectivity across all regions, the ministry of power is planning to push states to connect upcoming RE projects to state grids and not the national grid.

Senior government officials indicated that the current Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) waiver given to renewable energy projects when they connect to the national grid may be “relooked” at in the next financial year.

They said as the cost of connecting to the state's grid is lower than connecting to the national grid, this would be

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

