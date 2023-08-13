Confirmation

Centre pushes for faster admission of corporate insolvency cases at NCLT

MCA finalising draft guidelines to reduce delays at tribunal

IBC cases
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) should not get into questioning a company’s default once it is established by the creditors, particularly financial creditors, for admission to the corporate insolvency process. This is one of the key themes of the draft guidelines for the NCLT, which are being finalised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), a senior official said.
 
According to the official, while the company law matters could involve the “principle of natural justice” and justify extended

IBC rules Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Ministry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

