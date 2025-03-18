Centre's disinvestment receipts in FY25 set to hit an 11-year low

The central government’s disinvestment receipts in 2024-25 (FY25) are set to be the lowest since the Narendra Modi government took charge in 2014-15, with the government accruing ₹9,319.05 crore through minority stake sales so far in the current financial year (FY25).

In 2023-24 (FY24), the government received ₹16,507.29 crore through disinvestment. With less than a fortnight left, the FY25 receipts will be lower than even 2021-22, when it collected ₹13,534.4 crore.

The government stopped setting specific disinvestment targets beginning in FY24.

In July, following the presentation of the full Budget for FY25, then-Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)