Home / Economy / News / Centre's disinvestment receipts in FY25 set to hit an 11-year low

Centre's disinvestment receipts in FY25 set to hit an 11-year low

The union government stopped setting specific disinvestment targets beginning in the 2023-24 financial year

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

The central government’s disinvestment receipts in 2024-25 (FY25) are set to be the lowest since the Narendra Modi government took charge in 2014-15, with the government accruing ₹9,319.05 crore through minority stake sales so far in the current financial year (FY25).
 
In 2023-24 (FY24), the government received ₹16,507.29 crore through disinvestment. With less than a fortnight left, the FY25 receipts will be lower than even 2021-22, when it collected ₹13,534.4 crore.
 
The government stopped setting specific disinvestment targets beginning in FY24.
 
In July, following the presentation of the full Budget for FY25, then-Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)
