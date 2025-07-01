Centre to issue new framework to expand GCCs beyond metro cities

The central government will soon come out with a framework to guide states in setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in their respective geographies, especially Tier-II towns and cities, a senior government official said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in discussions with senior executives from global Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, mid-tier firms, and Indian state government officials on a three-pronged approach to setting up new GCCs in India, another official said.

The first approach involves addressing the talent pipeline by understanding the requirements, such as the type of technical degree and expertise needed by a