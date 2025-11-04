Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre to notify Labour Code rules before winter session of Parliament

Centre to notify Labour Code rules before winter session of Parliament

The four Codes that are part of the Centres's attempts to enact labour reforms have remained stuck, with neither the Centre nor the states moving to notify them yet

Labourers
premium

Labour is a concurrent subject under the Constitution, which means it is a subject that can be legislated upon by both the Centre and the states.

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has finally decided, after a long delay, to notify the rules under the four Labour Codes before the winter session of Parliament starts on November 25, a government official has said.
 
Labour reforms are one of the government’s most challenging tasks, more so than  tax reforms, such as the GST rationalisation that happened in September and changes to income tax rates announced in February this year.
 
To modernise India’s labour laws to benefit workers and reduce the arbitrary use of state power against companies, the Centre had combined 29 laws into four Codes, issued in 2019 and
Topics : labour Law Government central government reforms economy Labourer
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon