Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Changing profile of India's medical tourism exports amid Bangladesh unrest

Changing profile of India's medical tourism exports amid Bangladesh unrest

The quality and affordability of India's healthcare market make it a top choice for people from developing nations. But recent political unrest in Bangladesh may affect India's medical tourism exports

medical tourism
Premium

Representative Picture

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
The political upheaval in Bangladesh has once again turned the attention back to India’s medical tourism exports. The neighbouring country is India’s leading contributor to healthcare tourism.

A total of 4,49,570 Bangladeshi medical tourists thronged the Indian shores for their medical treatment in 2023, a 37.46 per cent rise from 2022. Their share in India’s Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical reasons was 42.48 per cent in 2016, which has jumped to 70.85 per cent in 2023.

While the recent political developments in Bangladesh are expected to impact India’s overall medical tourism services exports, the issue runs deeper, with

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon