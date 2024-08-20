Changing profile of India's medical tourism exports amid Bangladesh unrest

The political upheaval in Bangladesh has once again turned the attention back to India’s medical tourism exports. The neighbouring country is India’s leading contributor to healthcare tourism.

A total of 4,49,570 Bangladeshi medical tourists thronged the Indian shores for their medical treatment in 2023, a 37.46 per cent rise from 2022. Their share in India’s Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical reasons was 42.48 per cent in 2016, which has jumped to 70.85 per cent in 2023.

While the recent political developments in Bangladesh are expected to impact India’s overall medical tourism services exports, the issue runs deeper, with