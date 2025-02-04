Changing ties: USAID funding to India on the decline since pandemic

As American President Donald Trump’s decision to re-evaluate and realign his country’s foreign aid is sending the world into a tizzy, data from the United States (US) government’s foreign assistance website shows that funding by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for India has been on the decline since the pandemic.

Since 2022, USAID disbursements for various programmes, which include health, education, and sanitation, and other related social infrastructure projects, have been dropping — from $228.18 million in 2022 to $175.72 million in 2023 and falling further to $151.8 million in 2024 (partial figures).

However, when seen in the