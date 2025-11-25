Charitable institution forms to be overhauled ahead of new I-T Act rollout

As the new Income Tax (I-T) Act, 2025 moves towards implementation from April 1, 2026, the finance ministry is reviewing and simplifying the compliance forms used by charitable institutions. Debjyoti Das, principal chief commissioner of income tax (exemption), said the new Act has already reorganised exemption provisions into a clearer and more coherent structure, and the accompanying procedures and forms are now being examined.

“There is also another set of people working on the forms. The forms have not yet been modified… I am hopeful that they will come out with something simpler. And, in any case, simplification is an