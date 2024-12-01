Cheap Venezuelan oil to India turns costlier as traders eat into margins

India is losing access to its cheapest crude oil grade because of high margins charged by traders offering partially sanctioned Venezuelan oil, reducing the value of the commodity for Indian refiners, industry sources and officials told Business Standard.

Venezuelan oil played an important role in the past in boosting refining margins.

Traders reselling Venezuelan crude oil to India are eating into the generous discounts offered by Venezuelan state-oil company PDVSA earlier this year, Indian officials said.

Traders are now retaining margins of $8-10/barrel, refining sources said. Venezuelan oil delivered to India was cheaper by $12.5 per barrel in September compared