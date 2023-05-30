close

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

The insurance business, by its nature, collects enormous data about Indians and is regarded as an economically sensitive sector

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
family insurance
5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
A clutch of regulatory changes announced earlier this year throws a spanner in the works for Chinese reinsurance firms pitching to do business in India, a coveted marketplace of the sector.
The insurance business, by its nature, collects enormous data about Indians and is regarded as an economically sensitive sector. This concern could have played a role in the risk assessment the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) made about domestic firms' exposure to Chinese re-insurance, said a sector leader in India on the condition of anonymity.
It is like this. Irdai issues every year a file reference number (FRN) for all reinsurance companies planning to pick up business from Indian insurers. FRN makes it obligatory for reinsurance companies to formally identify themselves with Indian insurance companies to solicit business. While the bulk of the reinsurance business is placed from January to March, often the FRN arrives
First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

