Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filing

In a move to enhance ease of doing business and promote digital governance, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented credit card, debit card, and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payment options for filing GST returns across the state.

Until now, the taxpayers had limited options of net banking and over-the-counter (OTC) payments. This often posed challenges for small and new businesses, especially when certain banks were not linked to the GST portal.

Technical issues such as failed payments, server downtime, and transaction failures near deadlines added to their difficulties, forcing many taxpayers to depend on intermediaries, resulting in a loss of both