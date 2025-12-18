Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh Assembly passes its biggest supplementary budget of ₹35K cr

Chhattisgarh Assembly passes its biggest supplementary budget of ₹35K cr

To strengthen the paddy procurement mechanism, ₹12,424 crore has been provided to the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) to offset procurement losses

Budget 2025: Boosting agriculture and rural economy to ease rural distress
premium

Agricultural development and farmer welfare have been given top priority with substantial allocations | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

R Krishna Das Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed the record largest supplementary Budget in the state’s history.
 
The ₹35,000 crore supplementary Budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister O P Choudhary in the Assembly during the winter session, which started on December 14. On Tuesday, the House passed the historic supplementary Budget, which, according to Choudhary, underlined the government’s commitment to development, financial discipline and far-sighted governance.
 
The supplementary budget accords special priority to the roads and buildings sector, with additional provisions to ensure time-bound completion of infrastructure projects. A fund of ₹175 crore has been provided for the Rural Roads
Topics : Chhattisgarh Assembly winter session farmers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon