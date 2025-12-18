Chhattisgarh Assembly passes its biggest supplementary budget of ₹35K cr

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed the record largest supplementary Budget in the state’s history.

The ₹35,000 crore supplementary Budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister O P Choudhary in the Assembly during the winter session, which started on December 14. On Tuesday, the House passed the historic supplementary Budget, which, according to Choudhary, underlined the government’s commitment to development, financial discipline and far-sighted governance.

The supplementary budget accords special priority to the roads and buildings sector, with additional provisions to ensure time-bound completion of infrastructure projects. A fund of ₹175 crore has been provided for the Rural Roads