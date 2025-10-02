Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workers

Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workers

A new scheme is being launched soon to provide interest subsidies on loans taken by registered workers to encourage self-employment

For the specialised medical facilities for inpatients, the ESIC has started outpatient department services for the treatment of insured beneficiaries at new 100-bed hospitals in Raipur and Korba, with similar facilities underway in Bhilai, Raigarh, and Bilaspur.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government has launched the Atal Labour Empowerment Scheme to improve the welfare of unorganised and migrant workers.
 
“The umbrella scheme seeks to provide holistic development of unorganised workers and their families,” a senior officer in the labour department said.
 
The scheme, facilitated by the ‘Shramev Jayate’ portal, offers benefits of all government schemes at a single location to workers and their families, he added.
 
A new scheme is being launched soon to provide interest subsidies on loans taken by registered workers to encourage self-employment.
 
The government is setting up divisional labour welfare offices to strengthen monitoring and establishing
