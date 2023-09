RBI open to consider securitisation in restricted classes: M. Rajeshwar Rao

Multilateral development banks, tech on plate during Modi-Biden meeting

India, EU ask WTO not to adopt ruling on ICT import duties till Dec 18

China's exports fall for 4th consecutive month showing pressure on trade

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Govt launches flying squads to prevent illegal diversion of agri-grade urea

India's FY24 urea imports likely to dip by 33%, say trade sources

China’s move directing some fertiliser producers to suspend urea exports to address domestic concern could have a limited impact on India as far as securing supplies is concerned but could

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com