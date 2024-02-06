Sensex (    %)
                        
Claim payout delays put PLI scheme's nodal agencies under scrutiny

NITI Aayog to monitor project management agencies, ministries to ensure speedier claim settlement

PLI
Premium

Shreya JaiShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Concerned over “considerable delays” in issuing incentives to eligible companies under the flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for various sectors, the Cabinet secretary-led committee has advised the government’s think tank, NITI Aayog, to review the functioning of the nodal agencies involved with the scheme.

In a recent meeting of the empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, an institutional mechanism headed by the Aayog was suggested to review the project management agencies (PMAs) involved with the PLI scheme. PMAs offer support to relevant ministries towards scheme implementation, scrutinising applications, determining eligibility for incentives, and conducting site visits

Topics : Niti Aayog PLI scheme Bonus payouts DPIIT

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

