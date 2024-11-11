Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Climate promises hang fire as big economies don't warm up to COP29

Climate promises hang fire as big economies don't warm up to COP29

Indian minister likely to skip summit, which begins today; Trump's shadow looms over climate finance commitments

COP29 holds significance as it will witness the submission of first revised nationally determined contributions since the Paris COP21 and new financing promises by the Global North
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

With the Conference of Parties (COP29) beginning in Baku on Monday to bring solutions to climate change, uncertainty over the outcome of the annual event is looming large with major economies, including the US and the EU, planning to stay on the sidelines of the event being held at a time when 2024 is on track to become the hottest year on record. 
The Indian minister for environment, forest and climate change is likely to skip the November 11-22 event. India also doesn’t have an official pavilion at the venue this time, sources said. A spokesperson of the ministry did
Topics : Climate Change Donald Trump Climate Change talks

