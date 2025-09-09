US exports paused, India investments continue: CNH CEO Gerrit Marx

Global tractor and construction equipment major CNH has paused exports of India-made tractors to the US due to high tariffs and weak demand but remains hopeful of a resolution that will allow shipments to resume, while pressing ahead with its India investments, including scouting land for a new tractor plant and doubling down on utility tractors.

Gerrit Marx, Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CNH, said: “We have enough stock of India-made machines in the US. The North American market is slow anyway and that is also somewhat related to the tariff situation. Given that the market is going slow,