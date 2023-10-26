Demand for co-working spaces surges due to flexible work, high realty costs

Co-working spaces in Bengaluru are seeing a huge surge in demand driven by startups looking for a flexible work environment with premium amenities while cutting rental costs on owned properties. Bengaluru tops the list of cities with the highest available stock of flexible office space in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to a CBRE report.

Sheer economies of having facilities like a boardroom, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) room, cafeteria, recreation room, all under one roof without worrying about the bulk