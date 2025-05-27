Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Coal demand softens as monsoon arrives early, stocks pile up at mines

Coal demand softens as monsoon arrives early, stocks pile up at mines

An early monsoon, subdued heat, and tepid power demand have left coal miners with large pithead stocks, prompting a rethink of coal evacuation plans and long-term supply linkages

Coal
Premium

The early onset of the monsoon and benign temperatures elsewhere have belied expectations of soaring demand for power and, consequently, for coal.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The coal peak has come and gone this summer, possibly the shortest spell ever recorded. The early onset of the monsoon and benign temperatures elsewhere have belied expectations of soaring demand for power and, consequently, for coal. The national grid has not seen aggregate demand soar beyond 220 GW even in the worst of days.
 
The coal-producing companies are thus sitting on a pithead stock of 160 million tonnes this week. Data from these companies show Coal India has run up a pithead stock (coal stocks waiting for buyers) of 102 million tonnes, with others, including private sector miners, having
Topics : coal industry India coal import Coal power Coal demand Coal production thermal coal demand

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon