Coal, Power ministries plan winter coordination to prevent power shortages

Buoyed by the success of keeping coal supplies steady – and thus, power supply undisturbed – in the blistering summer, the ministries of coal and of power are aiming to replicate the feat during the chilling winter months.

Senior officials of both ministries at the Centre have checked data on coal supply and projected power demand during the winter this year. The winters in most parts of India have rarely led to power outages, but officials are unwilling to take chances.

“In any case, air conditioners have become a year-round stream of demand for power. If there are local surges