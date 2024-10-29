Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Coal, Power ministries plan winter coordination to prevent power shortages

Coal, Power ministries plan winter coordination to prevent power shortages

While summer marks peak power demand across the country, with aggregate demand going beyond 250 GW on some days this year, winter highs also need to be watched

Electricity, Energy
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Buoyed by the success of keeping coal supplies steady – and thus, power supply undisturbed – in the blistering summer, the ministries of coal and of power are aiming to replicate the feat during the chilling winter months.
 
Senior officials of both ministries at the Centre have checked data on coal supply and projected power demand during the winter this year. The winters in most parts of India have rarely led to power outages, but officials are unwilling to take chances. 
 
“In any case, air conditioners have become a year-round stream of demand for power.  If there are local surges
Topics : Coal ministry Power ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon