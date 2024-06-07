Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coalition govt, cap goods order book: Trend to continue, pace to differ

One of the election agendas was unemployment. You cannot do capex without generating employment. It is interlinked, says analyst

capital goods firms
Premium

Representative Picture

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Helped largely by the central government’s capital-expenditure push of Rs 10 trillion and more than Rs 11 trillion in two successive Budgets, the country’s engineering and capital goods sector ended last financial year with orders of more than Rs 8.9 trillion.

The sector comprises L&T and 12 other companies in the same segment. This has grown by 17 per cent from Rs 7.67 trillion reported for March 2023.

L&T closed last financial year with orders of Rs 4.75 trillion.

With a coalition government now on the anvil, industry executives and analysts expect the trend to continue but the pace to differ.

“Decision making may
Topics : Capital Expenditure Capex spending in India Engineering goods exporters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon