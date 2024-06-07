Coalition govt, cap goods order book: Trend to continue, pace to differ

Helped largely by the central government’s capital-expenditure push of Rs 10 trillion and more than Rs 11 trillion in two successive Budgets, the country’s engineering and capital goods sector ended last financial year with orders of more than Rs 8.9 trillion.

The sector comprises L&T and 12 other companies in the same segment. This has grown by 17 per cent from Rs 7.67 trillion reported for March 2023.

L&T closed last financial year with orders of Rs 4.75 trillion.

With a coalition government now on the anvil, industry executives and analysts expect the trend to continue but the pace to differ.

“Decision making may